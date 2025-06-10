House cleaner sentenced for 'repeated' thefts from clients

Photo: . Leanne Kardynal received a 90-day jail sentence for stealing from clients whose homes she cleaned. TIMES COLONIST FILES

A house cleaner convicted of stealing money and other items from clients’ homes collapsed during her sentencing hearing Wednesday as a provincial court judge handed her a 90-day jail sentence.

Leanne Rose Kardynal, 39, had pleaded guilty to theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property and breaching a probation order and undertaking related to stealing cash from one home and money out of a toddler’s piggy bank and a watch from another.

One client, suspicious that Kardynal was taking things from the home, set up some American cash in a desk drawer as a ruse to see if she would steal it, said provincial court judge Paul Pearson during Kardynal’s sentencing hearing.

When Kardynal left the room, the client checked the drawer and found US$150 missing. The homeowner called police, who arrested Kardynal, releasing her on an undertaking not to be employed in a private residence without permission of her bail supervisor.

Months later, another client confronted Kardynal about missing money, around $600 to $700, from her 21-month-old’s piggy bank.

Kardynal admitted to stealing the money and returned $550 to the woman, who did not want to involve police, because she was aware Kardynal had four children to take care of.

However, the woman later discovered $50 missing from a birthday card, while her sister found the woman’s $300 watch listed online for sale by Kardynal, causing her to call police.

Another client accused Kardynal of stealing from her home, but there was no proof, Pearson said. However, it was a breach of her undertaking to be employed in the home as a cleaner.

Defence lawyer Thomas Morino asked for a conditional sentence order so the woman could avoid jail time. Once Kardynal grew to trust him, she admitted her offences to him and agreed to plead guilty, an important step in rehabilitation, he said.

“Ms. Kardynal is utterly humiliated and embarrassed and ashamed of what she has done and her behaviour,” he said.

Kardynal declined to address the court at her hearing. Morino said she was too emotional to speak, but wanted the court to know she was sorry.

She has challenges with anxiety, for which she takes medication, and significant health problems, he said. During a separation from her husband, she was taken off his benefits, which paid for her medication, and she had to choose between paying for her medication and feeding her four children, Morino said.

The cessation of her medication caused emotional disruption, and she made impulsive decisions that were out of character for her, he said.

Worries about money were constant and she felt desperate, Morino said.

The separation from her husband occurred around the time Kardynal stole a diamond ring from a home she was cleaning, an offence for which she had already pleaded guilty and received a conditional sentence.

She has since reconciled with her husband.

Kardynal was also struggling with an opioid addiction, the result of taking painkillers for surgeries, Pearson said. “As is so often, and tragically, the case, she became addicted to those painkillers.”

But the judge said the thefts cannot be considered impulsive. “They are repeated, and I accept the reference by Crown counsel that the offences could be termed as audacious.”

Pearson said while he was “loath” to separate Kardynal from her children or jeopardize her employment, he believed a 90-day period of incarceration was essential to deter Kardynal from reoffending.

As Pearson pronounced the sentence, Kardynal, sitting on a courtroom bench, began to shake and fell to her knees crying.

Through sobs, she said she was having trouble breathing.

Multiple sheriffs entered the room to assist.