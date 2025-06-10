B.C. man charged with 16 counts of drug trafficking loses lawyer

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. The Vancouver provincial courthouse.

A man charged with 16 counts of drug trafficking in multiple Metro Vancouver communities appeared before a Vancouver provincial court judge June 9.

Preshika Chand is charged with multiple charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Chand’s lawyer Bill Jessop appeared before Judge Jennifer Oulton saying he was seeking to withdraw as counsel on the case.

Oulton agreed to adjourn the case to June 13.

Chand is co-accused with Ryan Anil Naidu on a number of charges relating to events in 2022.

Naidu is facing the charges in Surrey provincial court with July 16 as his next appearance date.

For Oct. 6, 2022, both are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, MDMA, ketamine, fentanyl, etizolam, bromazolam, flualprazolam, flubromazepam, heroin, hydromorphone, an analogue of methylenedioxypyrovalerone and alprazolam.

The offences are alleged to take taken place in Langley and Vancouver.

Naidu is charged with assaulting a police officer in Burnaby April 7, 2022.

He is also charged for that day with trafficking in fentanyl.

Further, Naidu is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, para-fluorofentanyl, desalkgidazepam and methamphetamine.

Court records indicate a pretrial conference for Chand has been set for July 16.



