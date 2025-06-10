B.C. man who pepper-sprayed family and barricaded himself receives time served

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. Vancouver provincial court.

A man who breached release conditions, pepper-sprayed his family and was Tasered after barricading himself in his family home has received time served for pleading guilty to the breaches.

Akmal Baluch, 32, appeared before Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Jennifer Oulton June 9 to plead guilty to two release order breaches.

Baluch also faced charges of assault with a weapon, unauthorized possession of a non-firearm knowing that possession was unauthorized and possession contrary to a court order.

Oulton heard Baluch had gone to the family home Nov. 3, 2023, and used pepper spray on family members.

Federal Crown prosecutor Deven Singhal told the court both the Vancouver Police Department and paramedics had to be called.

The court heard Baluch, a father of a 12-year-old son, returned the next day and was arrested.

The Uzbekistan-born Baluch was put on conditions to stay away from the family home.

He showed up again April 3, 2024, and barricaded himself in a room in the residence. That led to a police critical response team and a negotiator being called.

Eventually, a Taser was used and Baluch was taken into custody.

The court heard Baluch, who was once stabbed on Hastings Street, has a record involving breaches, weapons, violence and robbery.

Baluch was apologetic in court after Oulton heard he had already spent between nine and 12 months in custody on the various charges.

“I just want to change my life and live a better life and be a better role model for my son,” he told Oulton.

Defence lawyer Leo Fumano explained his client had gone to addiction treatment where he was now doing well, and had worn an electronic monitoring bracelet.

“The life he has lived . . . is not ideal,” Fumano said before Baluch addressed the court.

The assault and weapons charges were stayed. Oulton heard the family members had refused to cooperate in prosecuting the charges.