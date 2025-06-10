Arraignment delayed for B.C. man accused in father's death

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. The case was adjourned to June 26 for arraignment.

Arraignment for a man accused of second-degree murder in the death of his father April 8 has a been delayed for two weeks.

The BC Prosecution Service charged Tyler Harrison, 23, after a Vancouver Police Department homicide unit investigation.

Harrison received bail May 30. He was ordered to live in Langley where he is under house arrest with some exceptions. He must wear an electronic monitoring device.

Bail was granted on a pledge of $200,000 in sureties.

He appeared before Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Jennifer Oulton June 9, a hearing initially set for the entering of a plea.

Harrison was limping and using crutches.

Crown prosecutor Isobel Keeley told Oulton that defence lawyer Mark Cacchioni wanted an adjournment to review disclosure in the case.

The prosecutor said the Crown opposed a long adjournment as disclosure already released should be sufficient to make a plea decision.

Keeley said a not guilty plea is expected. That would mean a need to schedule a pretrial conference and preliminary hearing.

VPD officers went to an East Vancouver home in the early morning hours in response to reports of a shooting at a home near North Kootenay and Dundas streets.

Benn Robert Arthur Harrison, 49, died at the scene.

Two suspects, both in their 20s, were arrested.

Harrison may not go within two blocks of the North Kootenay Street address.

He is not allowed to contact his mother unless in the company of a designated person and cannot discuss the case with his mother except in the presence of legal counsel.

The case was adjourned to June 26 for arraignment.