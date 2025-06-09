Boating BC head warns against false sense of security in wake of deadly crash

Photo: Mark Teasdale Police officers investigate a fatal boat collision on June 7 2025.

The executive director of Boating BC is warning against a false sense of security on the water compared to a busy road, and that aquatic crashes can happen in an instant if safety isn't a top priority.

The advocacy association's Bruce Hayne says deadly crashes like the one that claimed the life of a child in the waters off Cates Park in North Vancouver on Saturday are infrequent, but are "absolutely horrific when they do occur."

North Vancouver RCMP said an 11-year-old died and another child was in critical condition after the inflatable inner tube they were riding was struck by a speed boat.

Hayne says the association does safety campaigns every year as boating season begins around the May long weekend, encouraging safe speeds, life-jacket use and sober operating.

He says some boaters may feel a "false sense of openness and security out in the water" compared to car drivers, and mistakenly believe there's less enforcement of the rules and regulations on the water.

RCMP said the driver of the boat was taken into custody after the crash, and alcohol and speed may have been a factor, but no charges have been laid and police continue to investigate.