Wife charged with first-degree murder in husband's 2021 death in Nanaimo

Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW The body of Ryan Mosher was discovered on Battleford Avenue on Aug. 12, 2021, during a wellness check by Nanaimo RCMP.

A woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2021 death of her husband in Nanaimo.

On Friday, Desiree Mosher was taken into custody by members of the Nanaimo RCMP Serious Crime Unit.

She’s charged with killing husband Ryan Mosher, 30, whose body was discovered on Battleford Avenue on Aug. 12, 2021, during a wellness check by Nanaimo RCMP.

The check occurred after Nanaimo RCMP received a tip from Kelowna RCMP. Mosher had recently moved to Nanaimo from Kelowna.

Witnesses near the home described hearing the victim repeatedly calling for help about an hour before RCMP arrived, but only learned what had happened after police discovered the victim.

The investigation was led by the Nanaimo Major Crimes Unit with the assistance of the B.C. Coroners Service.

Desiree Mosher is expected to appear in court in Nanaimo on June 16.