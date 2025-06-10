'An expensive lesson': B.C. tour company blasts Air Canada

Photo: Wells Gray Tours A B.C. travel company said it's disappointed with a recent legal battle.

A B.C. based tour operator has withdrawn a $27,000 small claims court case against Air Canada over a cancelled flight that left 31 senior travellers stranded in Toronto in June 2022.

Wells Gray Tours announced what's being called "an expensive lesson" on behalf of their clientele in a Monday media release.

They said their longtime court action traces back to June 16, 2022, when a group of 31 B.C. seniors booked on a Wells Gray tour to St. John’s had their connecting flight from Toronto cancelled by Air Canada due to what the airline initially called a crew shortage.

With no alternative offered for five days Wells Gray Tours representatives said they covered more than $27,000 in hotel costs and rebooking flights on WestJet the following day.

“We acted quickly and in good faith,” company founder Roland Neave said in the media release.

“We believed Air Canada would reimburse us under the Air Passenger Protection Regulations, which requires $1,000 compensation per person for delays caused by airline staff shortages.”

The tour company said Air Canada changed its story, claiming the delay was due to “weather.”

They offered a payment of $100 for the entire group or $3 per person.

"A formal complaint filed with the Canadian Transportation Agency dragged on for two and a half years before being rejected in February 2025," Wells Gray said in the media release.

"The reason? Wells Gray Tours, despite purchasing the tickets, had no legal standing—the 31 individual travellers would each need to file separate complaints."

As the CTA’s backlog passed 70,000 cases, Neave filed a Small Claims action in January 2024. But instead of a simple hearing, he faced corporate legal firepower: lengthy filings, procedural obstacles, and rising legal costs.

“Air Canada’s lawyer argued that I had no right to file on behalf of our clients, even though we paid the bills and acted to save their holiday,” Neave said.

Air Canada filed a defense of 495 pages. Facing a potential legal spend potential legal bills greater than the original claim, Wells Gray Tours withdrew the case.

Prior to withdrawing, Neave later submitted two settlement offers—one proposing a 50 per cent payment and one-year confidentiality—but both were ignored.

“This was an expensive lesson,” said Neave. “Doing the right thing for our customers wasn’t met with the same integrity by our national airline. We stood by our travellers, even when the system did not stand by us.

Air Canada opted not to comment on the situation.