B.C. crews brace for extreme fire behaviour when winds from cold front hit northeast

Photo: The Canadian Press The Pocket Knife Creek wildfire burns south of Fort Nelson, B.C., in this Sunday, June 8, 2025 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, B.C. Wildfire Service

The BC Wildfire Service says crews are preparing for "extreme fire behaviour" in the province's northeastern region as a second dry cold front is forecast to move through.

The service says wind gusts up to 80km/hr are expected in some areas, which could fan the flames and cause growth in the region that is the focus of the province's fire fight.

It will be the second cold front that has passed through the Fort Nelson area, with the first that moved through on Sunday causing increased fire behaviour.

The warning comes after the Pocket Knife Creek wildfire formed over the weekend, quickly growing into a wildfire of note, one of three in B.C.'s northeast that have prompted a series of evacuation orders.

That blaze is the result of two fires merging, and the service is now reporting that it spans more than 610 square kilometres.

The wildfire service is warning drivers that Highway 97 will remain closed north of Fort Nelson until this evening due to the Summit Lake Fire, another fire of note.

It is currently about 106 square kilometres in size and the service says the incoming cold front will bring conditions that may cause it to spread further.

The Kiskatinaw River is the third fire of note in the province, listed at about 130 square kilometres in size.

There are currently more than 80 fires burning across the province, with more than half listed as burning out of control.

The fires have prompted Environment Canada to issue a special air quality statement for the northeastern region, saying smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.

That statement, which covers Fort Nelson and the Peace River area, says conditions are expected to persist for the next 24 to 48 hours.