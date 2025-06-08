Truck crashes on Powell Riverr ferry, causing delays

Photo: Powell River RCMP A truck crashed on a ferry in Powell River Friday morning.

Several ferry sailings were delayed Friday when a truck smashed into a ramp while the ferry was loading in Powell River.

The incident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. Friday on the Malaspina Sky ferry, which runs between the Sunshine Coast and Powell River.

While loading the ferry, a pickup truck lost control and crashed into the galley ramp, seriously damaging the roof of the truck.

No one was injured in the crash though.

In a press release, Cpl. Alex Bérubé of the RCMP said the truck's brake system appeared to malfunction.

The 66-year-old driver was given a $552 ticket for having faulty brakes.

Several sailings were delayed while the truck was removed and an inspection of the ferry was performed, to ensure its structural integrity.