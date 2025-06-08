‘Tragic incident’: One person dead after two boats collide in North Vancouver

Photo: Mark Teasdale. BC Coroner Service and RCMP stand near a tube after two boats collided on June 7 2025.

One person is dead after two boats collided near Cates Park/Whey-ah-Wichen in North Vancouver on Saturday evening.

Witnesses saw six police cruisers, three ambulances and a police boat respond to the scene around 6:30 p.m. on June 7.

A source confirms with North Shore News that it was a fatal boat crash. BC Coroners Service was at the scene on Saturday evening and a boating tube was on the docks.

"I am shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic incident that occurred Saturday evening at Cates Park," said the District of North Vancouver's Mayor Mike Little.

North Vancouver RCMP said Cates Park boat launch is closed as police conduct their investigation.

"We are asking the public to avoid the area,” says a spokesperson.

Maritime Forces Pacific spokesperson Acting Sub-Lt. Kim Wachockier said the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre was notified at 6:25 p.m. of a boating incident involving two pleasure crafts in the vicinity of North Vancouver.

First responders arrived on scene at 6:48 p.m. to assist.

“All assets stood down when the individuals in their vessels got to Cates Park,” says Wachockier.

JRCC tasked several response vessels including the Canadian Coast Guard lifeboat Loretto Sound, fast rescue craft Kitsilano 1 from Coast Guard Station Kitsilano, CCGS Moytel from Sea Island Hovercraft Base, Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue 2 from Deep Cove.

“We immediately dispatched our assets in the area,” says Wachockier. “Any response is a serious response from us.”

It is not clear at this time how many people were injured but sources say there were four people involved in the crash.

No further details are available at this time and this story will be updated.