Motorhome engulfed in flames at gas pump off Highway 1 in Bridal Falls

A motorhome went up in flames this morning at a gas station just outside of Chilliwack.

Tyler Jaeger was driving westbound on Highway 1 through the Bridal Falls area when he saw smoke coming from the Shell gas station along the highway.

As he passed by he saw the cab of an older-model motorhome “completely engulfed in flames," right next to the gas pumps.

“There were other people, for sure, in the gas station area, but it didn't look like there was anyone trying to be rescued out of the motorhome or anything like that,” Jaeger said.

He said he didn’t see any incoming emergency vehicles aside from one SUV-type ambulance as he continued driving down the highway.