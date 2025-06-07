Coquihalla Highway remains closed for sinkhole repair

Photo: Ministry of Transportation A sinkhole has damaged the Coquihalla Highway.

The Coquihalla Highway remains closed in both directions after it was closed through the night for emergency sinkhole repairs.

The sinkhole was first discovered just south of the Great Bear Snowshed Thursday evening, forcing the closure of northbound lanes of the highway through Friday.

But the highway was closed in both directions Friday at 9 p.m. as crews worked to repair the damage, and the full closure lasted through the night.

The Ministry of Transportation said the sinkhole was caused by pipeline boring work on the Trans Mountain pipeline in the area.

DriveBC has not provided an estimated time of reopening, but a new update on the situation is expected at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Drivers have been forced to detour around the closure using Highway 3 or Highway 1.