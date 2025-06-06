North Vancouver RCMP seize thousands of contraband cigarettes

Photo: . Carcinogenic contraband: North Vancouver RCMP seized hundreds of packs and cartons of unregulated cigarettes from a Central Lonsdale home, May 15, 2025. | North Vancouver RCMP

North Vancouver RCMP say they’ve arrested one person and seized hundreds of packs of contraband cigarettes.

Police began investigating in February after officers noticed “suspicious activity consistent with the sale of illicit tobacco” near a business on the 1500 block of Lonsdale Avenue, according to a release from the RCMP.

On May 15, officers searched a home on the 700 block fo West 20th Street. There, they seized 104 full cartons and 247 packs of black market cigarettes, including fake government stamps.

The suspect was released pending a later court date.

“The sale and purchase of illicit tobacco is illegal, unsafe, and often linked to organized crime, including drug and weapons trafficking," said Cpl. Mansoor Sahak, North Vancouver RCMP spokesperson. “It’s not something people always think about when they buy illicit tobacco, but these purchases have real consequences and help fund serious criminal activity.”

Unregulated tobacco may be of poor quality and could potentially pose even more health risks than the regulated stuff, the release continues, and contraband tobacco also hurts legitimate businesses and deprives the government of tax revenue.

In Canada, the possession, sale, or distribution of illicit tobacco is a serious offence under both federal and provincial laws. Anyone caught committing this offence may face significant fines, seizure of property, and even jail time. Under the Excise Act, 2001, and the Criminal Code, individuals convicted of selling unstamped tobacco can face fines up to five times the amount of federal tax evaded and imprisonment for up to five years.