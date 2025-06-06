Surrey lawyer tried to influence police officer after impaired driving stop, rules panel

Photo: Unsplash Law Society of B.C. rules Manpreet Singh Bains tried to use his professional status to influence RCMP officer during 2023 roadside check.

A Surrey lawyer has agreed to a one-month suspension after the Law Society of B.C. alleged he used his status as a practising lawyer to influence a peace officer after being stopped for impaired driving in 2023.

At about 4 p.m. on May 29, 2023, Manpreet Singh Bains was pulled over by a Surrey RCMP officer for an impaired driving traffic stop. Bains told the officer he had not consumed alcohol despite having up to five drinks, according to a recent law society ruling.

Bains was tested with a breathalyzer twice and failed both times.

The ruling states Bains “acted in a manner that could reasonably be perceived as attempting to use his status as a lawyer to avoid an immediate roadside prohibition.”

Bains removed his law society membership card from his wallet and handed it to the officer, who looked at the card and handed it back to Bains.

"We work in the same field, does this not account to something?" Bains asked the officer, who filed a complaint with the law society the same day.

The officer issued Bains a 90-day Immediate Roadside Driving Prohibition (IRP).

According to the ruling Bains had previously received a 90-day IRP on Dec. 23, 2019, and had completed a mandatory course regarding the effects and impacts of drinking and driving.

On Jan. 10, 2021, Bains was subjected to a traffic stop and to a breathalyzer, which showed a “WARN” result. He was issued a three-day IRP. Again, Bains took a mandatory course on impaired driving.

Bains and the society came to the agreement, including costs of $1,000 to the society.

Bains admitted his conduct and was contrite, the ruling stated.

A society hearing panel determined Bains’ conduct constituted “conduct unbecoming the profession.”

Bains was called to the bar (the legal proession) in September 2022 and had practising status but did not practise law until April 1, 2024.

Bains currently practises in the areas of estate litigation, family law and civil litigation with a focus on construction disputes, residential tenancy disputes, debt collection and creditor remedies, according to the ruling.