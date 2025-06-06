B.C. launches new campaign to recruit American healthcare workers

Photo: Colin Dacre - file photo B.C. is working to recruit healthcare workers from the United States.

The B.C. government is now actively recruiting healthcare workers from the United States, announcing a new $5 million initiative Friday.

In a press conference from Colwood, Minister of Health Jodie Osborne announced the new recruitment campaign for doctors and nurses in Washington state, Oregon and parts of California.

The campaign was launched on June 2, and includes video, audio, digital, social media and print placements south of the border, encouraging health professionals to move north.

“Our message to U.S. doctors, nurses and allied health workers is strong and clear - there has never been a better time to come to British Columbia, and for Canadian health professionals currently living and working in the U.S., now is the time to come home,” Osborne said.

“With the chaos and uncertainty happening in the U.S., we are seizing the opportunity to attract the talent we need to join and strengthen our public, universal health-care system in British Columbia.”

The ads will be targeted within a 16-kilometre radius of healthcare facilities, and digital ads will appear in restaurants, grocery stores, ride-share screens and outdoor placements, such as digital billboards, transit shelters and urban panels.

Osborne said they expect to reach about 250,000 healthcare workers with the six-week campaign. She added that since March of this year, nearly 1,600 healthcare workers have expressed interest in moving to B.C. including 704 doctors and 525 nurses.

The new campaign comes as B.C. faces a healthcare worker shortage, that has most recently been felt at Kelowna General Hospital.