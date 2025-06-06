Sink hole on Coquihalla; repair work underway

Photo: Drive BC A section of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt is closed Friday morning as crews work to fix a sink hole.

A section of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt is closed Friday morning for an "emergency sink hole repair," Drive BC reports.

The northbound lanes are closed because of a washout between Exit 202 at Portia and Exit 217 at the Zopkios Brake Check, three kilometres south of Great Bear Snowshed, a Drive BC post said.

An assessment is currently in progress for the emergency repair work.

With northbound traffic closed between Hope and Merritt, Drive B.C. recommended drivers use alternative routes on Highway 1 or Highway 3.

The next update is at noon.