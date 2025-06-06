Pipeline boring suspected cause of sink hole on Coquihalla Highway

Photo: Ministry of Transportation A sink hole has closed northbound lanes of the Coquihalla.

UPDATE 1:48 p.m.

A sink hole that appeared Thursday is suspected to have been caused by pipeline boring in the area, the Ministry of Transportation said in a statement.

A ministry maintenance contractor spotted the sink the northbound slow lane of the Coquihalla Highway , approximately 80 kilometres south of Merritt and thenorthbound lanes of Highway 5 were closed that same night as a precaution.

"As repairs to the northbound lane proceeded on Friday morning, it was determined that southbound lanes could also be affected," the Ministry of Transportation said in an emailed statement.

"The southbound fast lane was closed around noon on Friday as a precaution while further investigations take place. The southbound slow lane remains open."

The ministry said there is no timeline for repairs or reopening.

Drivers are asked to choose alternative routes, such as Highway 1 or Highway 3, and should expect delays with the additional volume on those routes and drive accordingly.

DriveBC will have regular updates.

Photo: Drive BC A section of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt is closed Friday morning as crews work to fix a sink hole.

UPDATE 12:29 p.m.

Northbound traffic on the Coquihalla is still being diverted due to a sink hole.

The Ministry of Transportation said in a statement posted to Drive B.C. Friday afternoon that they were hoping to allow traffic through by midday, "but due to unforeseen geotechnical circumstances" that was not the case.

The next update on the closure will be at 5 p.m.

ORIGINAL 7:11 a.m.

