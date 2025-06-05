Man arrested after stabbing at North Vancouver construction site

Photo: Mary Pouget North Vancouver RCMP and other first responders attend the scene after receiving reports of a stabbing at a North Vancouver construction site.

North Vancouver RCMP have arrested a man after a reported stabbing at a local construction site.

Local Mounties received reports of an assault at a construction site near West 1st Street and Pemberton Avenue just before noon Thursday. Numerous front-line officers, including West Van police, were on scene and responded to the incident.

The victim had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by paramedics. Police say it is alleged that a man entered the site and assaulted a worker. The suspect was taken into custody a short distance away.

"This was a very dynamic and unsettling, frightening incident for everybody involved, including the construction workers there. So we're just glad that the quick actions of the West Van PD officers and the North Van RCMP officer led to the quick arrest of the suspect," said Cpl. Mansoor Sahak, media relations officer for North Vancouver RCMP.

The suspect and victim are known to each other, police said.

Anyone who witnessed or has video of the incident and has not spoken to police is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file 25-11369.