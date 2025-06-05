B.C. acquires 220 rental homes aimed at affordabilty

Photo: Casey Richardson Mmebers of Penticton city council, the Penticton and District Society for Community lLiving, and Minister Ravi Kahlon

The provincial government has acquired more rental housing in B.C. communities, as part of its push to provide more affordable housing .

Minister for Housing Ravi Kahlon was in Penticton Thursday to announce that the government's Rental Protection Fund, which allows applicable non-profits to purchase and manage rental properties, has added many more rental units, including in the South Okanagan and in Kamloops.

That includes 14 more in Penticton on Wade Avenue, at a location bought by the Penticton and District Society for Community Living with provincial funds.

"In the midst of a global housing affordability crisis and rising costs, we're securing affordable housing that gives people stability and peace of mind to help them thrive in their communities," Kahlon said.

"When people lose their homes, it can be a real struggle to find another affordable rental and communities can lose the people who work in local businesses, schools and hospitals. We created the Rental Protection Fund to help people stay in the homes they can afford now and in the future."

The fund has provided provincial non-profit partners with roughly $26 million in capital contributions and renewal grants, with a goal of buying rental stock.

The latest acquisitions through the funding project are:

Chilliwack: 85 homes at Camelot Apartments, 9197 Mary St., bought by Affordable Housing Societies

Fort St. John: 18 homes at Alpine Lodge, 10304 95 Ave., and 24 homes at Grandview Townhomes, 10620 111 Ave., bought by Connective

Kamloops: 25 homes at Riverside Gardens located at 139 Tranquille Rd., bought by Connective Kamloops

Penticton: 14 homes at 680 Wade Ave. E., bought by Penticton and District Society for Community Living

Prince George: 21 homes at 890 Tabor Blvd., bought by More than a Roof Mennonite Housing Society

Vancouver: 33 homes in Abana Court at 5454 Balsam St., bought by the New Vista Society.

In Penticton, Mayor Julius Bloomfield was happy with the announcement.

"This collaboration underscores our commitment to protecting our residents and ensuring they have access to affordable housing," Bloomfield said.

"This announcement today highlights the success of our affordable housing pilot funding program, an innovative pilot program approved by council in 2024. This program was designed to support more non-market housing in Penticton, and it's heartening to see it bear fruit."

Minister Kahlon is expected to spend the rest of his day in Penticton, stopping by the Penticton Library to tour its "Makerspace," which is a creative hub that includes a 3D printer and other tools.

-with files from Casey Richardson