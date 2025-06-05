B.C. mill worker drowns after being trapped in machine that fell into ocean

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Mounties in British Columbia say a mill worker on Vancouver Island has drowned after being trapped in a piece of heavy equipment that plunged into the ocean.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say they responded to the Catalyst Pulp and Paper Mill in Crofton around noon Wednesday.

They say first responders, including firefighters and paramedics, also attended the scene.

Police say Canadian Coast Guard divers attempted to rescue the machine operator, but the man could not be revived.

RCMP spokesman Corporal Alex Bérubé says the BC Coroners Service and Worksafe BC are both conducting investigations into the incident.

The Mounties are asking anyone with information to reach out to the detachment.