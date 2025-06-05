B.C. ministers to make tech pitch in Europe as Eby eyes Asia

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister for Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Diana Gibson meets with Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin during the swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Victoria, Nov. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia ministers are set to travel to Europe in a bid to diversify and strengthen markets for the province's tech industries, even as Premier David Eby continues an Asian trade mission.

The government says Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Diana Gibson, and Minister of State for Trade Rick Glumac will be in Europe from June 9 until June 14.

Their delegation will be visiting three major tech conferences, in London, Amsterdam and Paris.

Gibson says in a statement that they'll meet investors, government officials and other stakeholders to build connections and showcase made-in-B.C. technology.

Gibson's ministry says 16 B.C. firms will be represented at the VivaTech event in Paris, while the province will operate a booth at the GreenTech Amsterdam horticulture technology trade show and connect with B.C. companies in Britain.

Eby's 10-day trade trip to Japan, Malaysia and South Korea continues until June 10, amid a push to diversify B.C.'s economy as the trade war with the United States threatens other markets.

The jobs ministry says the European Union was B.C.'s fifth-largest destination for exports in 2022.