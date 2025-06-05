B.C. fire crews set up sprinklers to defend buildings as blaze grows near Kelly Lake

Photo: The Canadian Press Plumes of smoke from a wildfire, designated "G70422" by the B.C. Wildfire Service, are seen from the air near Tumbler Ridge, B.C., close to the Alberta-BC border, in a Wednesday, June 4, 2025, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BCWS,

The BC Wildfire Service says an out-of-control blaze that has triggered evacuation orders near Kelly Lake in the province's northeast is not currently threatening the community but is growing in its direction.

The service says in an update Thursday morning that firefighters from several fire departments across the province are working alongside its crews to prepare sprinkler systems to defend buildings.

It says people should not wait to see smoke or fire before they evacuate, noting Highway 52 East remains closed in both directions.

The service says more than 100 personnel and 12 helicopters are assigned to the blaze, which spans almost 74 square kilometres as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Kiskatinaw River fire is one of two "wildfires of note," the other being the Summit Lake fire, which spans about 26 square kilometres along the Alaska Highway west of Fort Nelson.

There were just under 70 active wildfires across B.C. listed on the wildfire service website as of Thursday morning, more than 60 per cent of which are classified as burning out of control.