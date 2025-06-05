No road deaths on Victoria Day weekend: BC RCMP

Photo: Contributed For the first time in at least six years, there were no road fatalities throughout B.C. on Victoria Day long weekend, RCMP say.

Last year, Mounties said there were three deaths in B.C. over the May long weekend, and there have been an average of four deaths on that weekend, each year between 2019 and 2023.

While the statistics on fatalities were improved driving behaviour was far from ideal.

Offering up examples of how irresponsible people can be when they get behind the wheel, RCMP said a driver on Highway 3/95 in the East Kootenays was stopped doing 166 kilometres an hour in a 100 km/h zone.

"The driver was also impaired, and received a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition, an excessive speed ticket, and had their vehicle impounded for seven days," RCMP said.

The next day, May 18, another driver blew a "warn" on an Approved Screening Device on Highway 21 near Creston and got a three-day driving suspension.

"Her husband came to pick her but he did not pass the Approved Screening Device test and received a 24-hour suspension," RCMP said. "Both were picked up by their parents."

RCMP couldn't save everyone from shame but they did credit their enforcement efforts with ensuring not only these drivers, but many more who failed to drive according to the laws, were kept in check.

Provincewide, RCMP police issuedmore than 1,900 speeding tickets issued and 79 vehicles were impounded due to excessive speeding that weekend.

"We had a lot of positive public feedback about the impact of BC Highway Patrol’s high-visibility enforcement, and we’re very happy to do our part to reduce deaths on our roads," Supt. Mike Coyle of BC Highway Patrol said in a media release.

"We still find too many examples of irresponsible driving."

The month of May offers thousands of examples of that irresponsible driving.

Police said over the course of the month-long High Risk Driving and Motorcycle Awareness Campaigns in May, BC Highway Patrol wrote over 9,600 speeding tickets provincewide.

Of those, More than 2,200 tickets were in the Central/Okanagan Region, and 94 of those were for excessive speed with a vehicle impound.

By the numbers: