BCWS expects wind event to drive 'extreme fire behaviour' on northeast fires

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Kiskatinaw River wildfire south of Dawson Creek on May 29.

The BC Wildfire Service says it is expecting increasing temperatures and strong winds to cause “extreme fire behaviour” on wildfires in the northeast of B.C.

In a news release, the BC Wildfire Service said it is expecting a challenging three-day period in the Dawson Creek, Fort St. John and Fort Nelson fire zones beginning on Friday.

BCWS said westerly winds could gust up to 70 kilometres per hour as a cold from arrives on Friday. Similar wind speeds could be seen on Sunday and into Monday, when another wind event is expected to sweep through. Some regions may see thunderstorms on Sunday.

“Following a period of warm, dry conditions, these strong winds are expected to drive extreme fire behaviour and growth towards the east on all wildfires within the Dawson Creek, Fort St. John and Fort Nelson fire zones,” BCWS said.

“With these conditions, there is also an increased potential for new starts from overwintering fires, particularly in the Fort Nelson fire zone.”

Wildfires expected to be impacted by the weather system include the Kiskatinaw River, Summit Lake and Picket Knife Creek wildfires in the northeast.

BCWS said conditions may change rapidly and information on evacuation orders and alerts are available online.

Roads and highways may be impacted as well, and residents should check DriveBC for up to date information.