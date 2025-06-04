Father of boy killed in Horseshoe Bay crash asks for kindness to bus drivers

Photo: Courtesy of Theresa Morrison Leonardo Machado and his mother Silvana Schramm wait excitedly for the bus.

After the loss of his four-year-old boy in a bus crash in Horseshoe Bay last week, a grieving father has a special request for members of the community.

Clineu Machado wrote an update in a GoFundMe this week in the perspective of his son, Leonardo, asking people to bring bus drivers flowers, buy them a coffee or ask for their names and how they’re doing to show kindness and compassion.

“My friends who drove me throughout the city are devastated and impacted by what happened with me, and I want to thank them for all the enjoyment they provided me, and help to bring back love and confidence into their hands and that they continue driving all of us safely and comfortable and lovely,” Clineu wrote in the voice of his son.

Last Wednesday afternoon four-year-old Leonardo died in a bus crash at Keith Road and Bay Street in West Vancouver near the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal.

His mother, Silvana Schramm, was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is now in stable condition.

In an update on the GoFundMe June 4, Clineu wrote that Schramm is undergoing surgery to stabilize her pelvis and learn more about the impact on her muscles and skin, some of which will need to be removed or replaced.

The father also shared Leonardo's love for transit, riding the bus and SkyTrain in his stroller often and getting excited watching them pass by.

“Every time a bus was coming or a Skytrain was showing close my father tells me: Look Leo … look the bus … the bus … and I laugh and laugh because I just love them so much,” he wrote. “They became my best friends and they brought me everywhere around this beautiful city.”

“You must be sad and I’m too, when you heard about the Horseshoe Bay accident and on my best friends, the bus, separate me from my best friend in life, yes … my Mom. We were inseparable and went everyday out to enjoy Vancouver,” the post read.

Theresa Morrison, a co-worker and friend of Clineu, organized the GoFundMe Sunday to raise funds for the family's funeral, travel costs from Brazil and medical expenses. As of the morning of June 4, more than $143,000 had been donated to help the family.

Morrison and her husband are owners of AJ’s Brooklyn Pizza Joint in Vancouver, where Clineu has worked for the last four years.

TransLink shared their condolences to the family and those affected.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the Machado family and all those affected by the tragic loss near the Horseshoe Bay Ferry Terminal last week. We are utterly heartbroken by this tragedy,” a spokesperson said Wednesday.

“Through his father’s words, shared on the GoFundMe, we have now learned that the young victim had a deep love for transit. He adored riding the bus and learning about the system. He shared his excitement for transit with his family, and his enthusiasm and curiosity touched everyone around him,” they added. “TransLink wants to acknowledge and express our appreciation of the family’s thoughtful request to show kindness to transit operators during this time.”

In the GoFundMe’s heartfelt message, Clineu also asked people to build a small memorial at Horseshoe Bay “that will bring back happiness and joy to that beautiful terminal.”

Since last week's crash, a memorial built of flowers and stuffed animals has been growing near the terminal.

Clineu asked people to keep the mother in their prayers.

"Thank you for your continued prayers and support. If you are at Horseshoe Bay today, please take a flower from the beautiful memorial and provide to the drivers," he wrote.

Abby Luciano is the Indigenous and civic affairs reporter for the North Shore News. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.