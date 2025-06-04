Criticism of Lapu Lapu memorial event surprises Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim

Photo: The Canadian Press People bow their heads during a time of rememberance during a memorial for the Lapu Lapu Day festival victims , in Vancouver, on Saturday, May 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says he's surprised by criticism of plans for a large memorial event this month to honour victims of the Lapu Lapu festival attack, which a Filipino advocacy group says was arranged without proper consultation.

Filipino BC says it wasn't told in advance about a vote approving the event by the city council on Tuesday, and the city should be prioritizing emergency recovery funding for those affected by the April 26 tragedy in which 11 people were killed and dozens hurt.

The motion, brought by Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung, outlines an event called "Come Together; Vancouver Strong" at Rogers Arena in June, but no specific date has been set.

Sim says in a statement Wednesday that his office was surprised by Filipino BC’s criticism given what he calls "ongoing and regular communication" with the organization.

He says there was a meeting with Filipino BC on Friday, attended by its executive director, where the memorial event was discussed.

Sim says his office has reached out to Filipino BC to seek clarification and reaffirm a shared commitment to ensuring the event is done with the community.

Kirby-Yung had told the council meeting the Filipino community had been working with the mayor's office and was comfortable with the event.

Filipino BC said in its statement issued later Tuesday that "the timing, tone and format of such an event should be aligned with victims and the communities impacted."

"While we understand the city’s desire to create space for collective mourning and healing, it is critical that this process centres the voices of the families and affected communities," it said.

Kirby-Yung said she was advised by the mayor's office to bring the motion forward, on behalf of B.C. MLA Mable Elmore and that Filipino BC was engaged in the plans.

Councillors Peter Fry and Lucy Maloney had questioned whether the Filipino community was aware of the motion, but it ultimately passed unanimously.

Elmore — who is of Filipino heritage and was at the Lapu Lapu Festival when the attack took place — issued a statement on Wednesday saying the event that she described as a benefit concert "is a welcome step toward healing."

"Mayor Sim, his staff, Filipino BC, and other stakeholders have been present at the table and working together to prepare for 'Come Together: Vancouver Strong," Elmore said.