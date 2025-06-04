Stowaway porcupine needs help paying for her flight home from Summerland to Northern B.C.

Photo: Contributed Mackenzie the porcupine following her stowaway journey.

A stowaway porcupine is hoping for help to buy a ticket home following a plane crash salvage that left her stranded in a strange part of the province.

Mackenzie, as she has now been dubbed, is a young female porcupine in the care of the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society at its facility in Summerland.

She was discovered by the crew of a wreck recovery company that had hauled the remains of a plane crash in Northern B.C. to Kelowna.

Unbeknownst to the crew, Mackenzie had found herself a spot behind the pilot's seat. When the crews took the wreckage on the road, Mackenzie came with them.

When the wreckage was unloaded in Kelowna, hundreds of kilometres away from the crash site, crews were surprised to see Mackenzie poking her face out.

That's when the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society in Summerland was called. They helped get Mackenzie into a pen and brought her back to their facility for monitoring.

Eva Hartmann, society founder, said that after a few days of observation, thankfully, Mackenzie does not have any injuries.

"She was very scared in the beginning, because she was stuck in that wreck for three days, and then she got here, she was very scared and wouldn't come out of her hiding shelter," Hartmann said.

Then, Mackenzie warmed up and rescue workers could see she was in good condition.

The next step is getting her home. Porcupines have territories that are their home range, and the non-profit society's goal is to get her back there.

Hartmann is happy to say that a local pilot has stepped up.

"We found a pilot that is willing to fly the porcupine back to where it was found, but it costs a lot of money," Hartmann said, explaining while the pilot is volunteering the plane and his time, the approximate cost of fuel is $1,100.

They are hoping the public will step up to donate and get Mackenzie home.

"A conservation officer of the region of Northern BC has agreed to meet the porcupine and pilot at the airport and then drive it to its release site from there," Hartmann said.

"It's kind of, you know, taking a group effort to help this animal, and everybody is playing a part. We're just trying to put the word out to get it back on its legs and and to get support."

To explore options to donate, click here and scroll to the bottom of the page, and add a line in the donation description that the gift is for the "plane porcupine." Any funds over the needed amount will be used by the charitable society for the other 50-plus animals currently in their care, or any future rescues. Tax receipts are provided.