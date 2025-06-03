Murder charge laid in death of Vancouver nightclub promoter

Photo: Contributed This photo of Kalwinder Thind was proudly displayed at Richmond Chrysler when he worked there as a salesman. He was fatally stabbed in January 2018 when he tried to break up a fight at a club in Vancouver’s entertainment district.

A New Westminster man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a 2018 fatal stabbing of a nightclub promoter on Vancouver’s downtown nightclub strip, police said June 3.

Kalwinder Thind, 23, was stabbed outside Cabana Lounge on the morning of Jan. 27, 2018.

The Vancouver Police Department said the stabbing happened after an altercation that started between two groups inside the club and spilled out to the street.

“This incident appears to be an isolated fight, fuelled by alcohol, that got out of hand,” Sgt. Jason Robillard said at the time.

Police believe Thind attempted to intervene around 2:30 a.m. He later died in hospital.



Police said the BC Prosecution Service May 28 approved one count of second-degree murder against Sukhjit Sidhu, 28. He was arrested the same day.

B.C.’s online court database shows Sidhu appeared for a bail hearing May 28 but does not indicate a result. His next appearance is June 25.

The department said several people fled following the stabbing, including the suspect, who was not on scene when officers arrived.

The VPD appealed for witnesses, reviewed video, and ultimately secured sufficient evidence to identify and arrest the suspect.

“The evidence suggests that several people have photos and recordings of the events before, during and after this incident. They have uploaded edited footage to various social media sites but have yet to come forward to police,” Robillard said in a January 2018 appeal for public assistance.

“It’s important for our detectives to see the unedited footage — it could be crucial to the investigation,” he said.