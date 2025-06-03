BC Conservation issues annual reminder: Leave fawns alone

Photo: Conservation Officer Service Conservation Officer Service urges residents to leave lone fawn alone.

The BC Conservation Officer Service is reminding residents lone fawns are likely not abandoned now, as some locals have had concerns over deer.

"It's that time of year again where we remind the public to please not disturb fawns they may see alone outside - they are very likely not abandoned," BC Conservation wrote Tuesday on social media.

In community Facebook groups, some people have sought help after seeing what they believe were abandoned fawns.

"Our neighbour called me over to give advice on this tiny fawn which she discovered in her front yard. She was upset that it appeared abandoned," reads one post in recent days in the Southern Interior.

BC Conservation assures the public that seeing a lone baby deer is normal in the late spring.

"Every year, the COS receives calls from well-intentioned people trying to 'rescue' fawns they believe are orphaned, but interfering can cause more harm than good.

"We understand they are cute and appear defenceless, but please be assured it is common for does to leave their fawns for hours at a time while they forage for food. Moving a fawn can result in it not being able to reunite with its mother, thus greatly reducing its chances of survival. Leaving newborn deer alone is the best thing you can do to help them."

Moving a deer is illegal under the BC Wildlife Act.

People are urged to keep pets on a leash to keep them safe them from deer protecting their young.

To make a wildlife report, call the Report All Poachers and Polluters line at 1-877-952-7277.