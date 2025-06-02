Texada Island residents attempting unsanctioned grizzly bear relocation

A small group of people living on Texada Island are trying to privately relocate a grizzly bear but conservation officers say the plan is not sanctioned by them or the province.



The adult male grizzly has a yellow ear tag and was first spotted in Shehtekwahn Bay, across from Powell River, on May 25.

The qathet Regional District said the bear swam to Texada on May 24 or 25 after spending about a week in the Powell River area.

Since then, the bear has been spotted a few times by residents on the island.

On May 31, it was spotted in a person’s backyard and showed no aggression.

'Privately funded relocation'

Katrin Glenn shared on social media that her partner Kelly Hughes and her brother are working on a relocation plan.

"My brother is in contact with two wildlife experts from the University of Victoria to get Tex the Bear GPS collared and relocated once more to a suitable wilderness area where he can hopefully safely remain in the wild,” said Glenn.

The grizzly was relocated twice in 2024, the Ministry of Environment and Parks told Lodestar Media.

According to Glenn, they’ve asked conservation officers to give them time to get funding.

"We understand that time is critical, but we also believe that this bear — who has not caused any serious incidents — deserves a chance,” she said in the post.

She noted they’re trying to raise $20,000 to $30,000 from supporters in Switzerland to finance the translocation plan.

"Caring for individual animals is also an important act of species conservation, especially in such symbolic and rare cases,” she added.

Glenn said they'll be launching a Facebook page for the grizzly called "Tex the Bear."

‘Serious threat to public safety’

In an emailed statement, the Ministry of Environment and Parks said it is aware of this plan to privately fund the relocation of a grizzly bear.

"This plan is not sanctioned by the COS (Conservation Officer Service) or the province,” said a spokesperson, noting conservation officers and provincial wildlife biologists have worked together throughout the conflict history of this bear.

"Due to recent conflict history, the grizzly bear poses a serious threat to public safety and Human-Wildlife Conflict Response Guidelines will be followed,” the statement read.

Officers will continue to respond as necessary to ensure public safety, according to the ministry.

Anyone who sees the grizzly can report it to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.



