Richmond police seek to identify alleged YVR luggage thief

Photo: Photo courtesy of Richmond RCMP. A man was seen allegedly taking a suitcase at YVR on Jan. 14, 2025.

Richmond RCMP is asking the public to help identify a man suspected of stealing luggage at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in mid-January.

RCMP received a report of stolen luggage on Jan. 14.

The complaint described the luggage as a carry-on size bag with purple and white dots.

A Richmond RCMP frontline officer at YVR reviewed video surveillance and saw a man allegedly taking the bag and trying to cover it with a sweater while leaving the area with it.

The man is described as South Asian, between 25 and 35 years old, five feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build.

He was wearing all black clothing and white shoes at the time. He is believed to have arrived at the airport on a domestic flight.

The man was seen leaving the airport via the SkyTrain.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2025-1573.