B.C. primary care review underway, part of NDP's confidence deal with Greens

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Green Party for West Vancouver-Sea to Sky MLA elect Jeremy Valeriote answers questions from media after providing a statement in Victoria, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

The British Columbia government has launched a review of its primary health care system, in accordance with the ruling New Democrats' confidence agreement with the Green Party.

The assessment is being co-ordinated by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the two-member Green caucus.

The government says in a statement that a working group will engage with key stakeholders in the assessment of all elements of B.C.'s primary care system.

Interim Green leader Jeremy Valeriote says the party expects the assessment will lead to "real action on the deep challenges in B.C.'s health-care systems."

The confidence agreement between the New Democrats and Greens, finalized in March, outlines the basis for the two Green legislative members to support the NDP in confidence votes.

The agreement seeks to stabilize Premier David Eby's slim one-seat majority, in exchange for specific actions in 12 policy areas including health care, housing, environment, electoral reform and B.C.'s response to American tariffs.