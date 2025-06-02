Vancouver mayor, city councillors to meet with federal officials in Ottawa

Photo: The Canadian Press Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The City of Vancouver says Mayor Ken Sim and two city councillors will travel to Ottawa this week to meet with senior federal officials.

It says in a news release that the delegation, which includes councillors Lisa Dominato and Mike Klassen, plans to advocate for action on housing, transit and infrastructure.

Sim says in the release that Vancouver faces challenges in those areas that "can't be solved by any one level of government alone" and the trip aims to advocate for solutions that "require federal leadership."

The release does not expand on what those solutions may be or which federal officials the delegation will be meeting.

The city says another goal of the trip, which will run from Tuesday to Friday, is to "build closer relationships" between city officials and federal leaders.

The travel plans were announced as Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Saskatoon for the first in-person meeting with Canada's premiers since the federal election.

B.C.'s Premier David Eby is not attending as he is in Asia for a preplanned trade mission.