Another Vancouver grocery store is rebranding

Photo: . The Olympic Village Urban Fare is the third Jim Pattison-owned grocery store in the area to change brands in just over a year.

This week, Vancouver will see another Save-on-Foods grocery store open up in Mount Pleasant.

The Olympic Village Urban Fare at 1688 Salt St. will close Wednesday, June 4 at 6 p.m.

The next morning, June 5, it'll open as a Save-on-Foods.

Signs in the store note some items are being moved around, but large-scale renovations are not indicated.

Both brands are owned by the Jim Pattison Group, the privately owned company of Vancouver billionaire Jim Pattison.

This is the second Pattison-owned grocery store to change brands in Mount Pleasant in a month. Nesters Market at the corner of Main Street and Broadway turned into a PriceSmart at the beginning of May.

And just over a year ago, another Save-on-Foods opened up in Mount Pleasant, at Kingsgate Mall. The brand took over the Buy-Low space on top of the mall; again, both brands are owned by Pattison.

Earlier this year, a different Pattison-owned grocery store shut down when Meinhardt Fine Foods closed its location at 609 Granville St.

Pattison has a variety of grocery brands that includes Choices Markets in Vancouver, Nature's Fare Markets around B.C., and the Vancouver Island chain Quality Foods.