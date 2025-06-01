Emergency service for wildfire evacuees in northeastern B.C. extended

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby walks with then-Federal Minister of Emergency Preparedness Harjit Sajjan as they meet with officials at the incident command post in West Kelowna, B.C., on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

The British Columbia regional district where a wildfire continues to burn out of control has extended its emergency support services to residents evacuated from the blaze.

The Peace River Regional District says emergency support services for the Kelly Lake area have been extended by seven days to June 8 "out of an abundance of caution based on recommendations from BC Wildfire Service due to uncertain fire conditions."

Nearby, the Kiskatinaw River wildfire continues to burn out of control, although the wildfire service says Sunday that its area has fallen to about 30 square kilometres, down from 46 square kilometres on Friday.

About 70 people living in the area have been ordered to evacuate from their homes.

The regional district says those who are in need of lodging, food or supply referrals should go in-person to the emergency support services centre in Dawson Creek.

Overall, there are about 60 active wildfires in British Columbia as of Sunday, with the vast majority located in the province's northeast where some of B.C.'s worst drought conditions are situated.