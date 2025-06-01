Family that operates B.C. ostrich farm pushes back against CFIA claims

Photo: The Canadian Press Supporters of Universal Ostrich Farms stand near ostriches at the farm’s property in Edgewood, B.C., on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Hundreds of supporters flocked to the farm over the Victoria Day long weekend to protest the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s order to cull 400 ostriches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Hemens

The family that operates an ostrich farm in British Columbia's interior is pushing back on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, which is poised to cull around 400 birds at the farm due to avian flu.

Katie Pasitney, whose parents own Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, B.C., said during Facebook Live stream event Saturday night that the ordered cull is based on misinformation.

The agency said on Friday the avian flu infection present at the farm is a mutation not seen anywhere else in Canada.

Pasitney said during the livestream the CFIA is exaggerating the human health risks, noting it is not based in sound science.

She also said that contrary to what the agency claims, there has not been widespread testing at the farm.

While the CFIA has fined the farm $20,000, Pasitney said more information will be coming on Monday about what is happening at the farm and what has been shared with the federal agency.