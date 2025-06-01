B.C. ostrich farm facing cull ponders moving birds to U.S. as 'last resort'

Photo: The Canadian Press Supporters of Universal Ostrich Farms stand near ostriches at the farm’s property in Edgewood, B.C., on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Hundreds of supporters flocked to the farm over the Victoria Day long weekend to protest the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s order to cull 400 ostriches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Hemens

UPDATE 11:23 a.m.

The family that operates a British Columbia ostrich farm facing a federal cull says it may look into the process of moving the birds to the United States as a "last resort."

Katie Pasitney, whose parents own Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, B.C., says the family is also urging the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to consider the proposals by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to save the ostriches for research rather than culling them.

Pasitney, who was speaking in a video on Facebook Live, says her family is aware that U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz has offered to relocate the birds to Florida.

She says the family is open to starting the process of testing the birds to see if relocation is possible "as a last resort."

The CFIA website says exporting livestock animals requires certification from the agency "to ensure that only healthy animals and animal products and byproducts meeting the import health requirements of an importing country are exported from Canada."

The ostrich farm suffered an avian flu outbreak earlier, and the CFIA said in its statement Friday that culling the surviving animals is necessary because the mutation of the virus seen at the farm is one not seen elsewhere in Canada.

ORIGINAL 6:40 a.m.

The family that operates an ostrich farm in British Columbia's interior is pushing back on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, which is poised to cull around 400 birds at the farm due to avian flu.

Katie Pasitney, whose parents own Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, B.C., said during Facebook Live stream event Saturday night that the ordered cull is based on misinformation.

The agency said on Friday the avian flu infection present at the farm is a mutation not seen anywhere else in Canada.

Pasitney said during the livestream the CFIA is exaggerating the human health risks, noting it is not based in sound science.

She also said that contrary to what the agency claims, there has not been widespread testing at the farm.

While the CFIA has fined the farm $20,000, Pasitney said more information will be coming on Monday about what is happening at the farm and what has been shared with the federal agency.