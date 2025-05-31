Eby heads to Asia on trade mission as Indigenous leader pulls out due to Bills 14, 15

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier David Eby holds a media availability at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia Premier David Eby says he is confident that recent Indigenous opposition to certain fast-tracking laws will not affect the province's ability to attract investment from Asian trade partners.

Eby says that international investors need to realize that they would need "strong partnerships with Indigenous people" and high environmental standards to have fast-moving projects in B.C.

The premier made his comments on the eve of his departure on a 10-day trade mission to Japan, South Korea and Malaysia.

The comments also come a day after BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee pulled out of the trade mission, citing continuing criticism from Indigenous leaders on the passing of Bills 14 and 15, two pieces of legislation aimed at speeding up certain projects.

Teegee and other First Nations leaders say the bills — which narrowly passed in legislature this week — have inflicted "profound damage" on the province's relationship with Indigenous communities.

But Eby says he has promised First Nations leaders that his government will ensure "strong Indigenous partnerships" and strong environmental protections despite the bills passing, as long as he is premier.