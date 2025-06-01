Teck Resources signs five-year sponsorship deal with BC Alpine Ski Association

Photo: BC Alpine Ski Association Teck Resources continues to financially back young skiers.

Teck Resources spends a lot of time working in the mountains, and the company will continue to help the province’s best skiers fly down those slopes.

BC Alpine Ski Association announced this week that it has inked a new five-year deal with Teck, which will serve as the lead partner and major sponsor of alpine ski racing in the province.

“Living in British Columbia offers an incredible opportunity to enjoy nature through activities like skiing, and we are proud to support BC Alpine Ski Association’s initiatives that engage youth across the province,” Teck head of social performance and Indigenous relations Carleigh Whitman said in a press release.

Teck has sponsored BC Alpine since 2008, including serving as the title sponsor of the U14 and U16 race series. The company will continue to play a role in 50 ski race events hosted by B.C. clubs each winter.

“A huge part of BC Alpine’s success is that we have been able to sustain programming and support over decades, through ups and downs, and that’s how you end up as a successful organization and sport,” BC Alpine Ski Association CEO Anders Hestdalen said. “We have very strong grassroots programming and medalists from world championships and the Olympics. That is largely thanks to our Teck partnership that now will continue for another five years.”

Many Teck employees are involved with BC Alpine as volunteers or have children in clubs across the province.