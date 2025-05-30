Man charged in Vancouver park murder from March

Photo: Brendan Kergin - file photo A man has been charged in a March 2025 Vancouver murder.

A man has been charged in Vancouver's first homicide of 2025, which occurred back in March.

In a press release Friday, the Vancouver Police Department says 47-year-old Jason Hnatyshyn has now been charged with first-degree murder in the March 22 killing of 51-year-old Brett MacDonald in Vancouver's Crab Park.

The fatal shooting occurred just before 8:30 a.m. on the northwest side of the park.

Hnatyshyn was previously identified as a suspect and was arrested in Red Deer, Alta. on April 10, but the BC Prosecution Service has now approved the murder charge.

The VPD says Hnatyshyn remains in custody.

But Hnatyshyn is also facing a number of outstanding firearms charges from several different incidents, dating back to February 2024.

He had been released on bail on those charges, before he was arrested again in September and charged with additional firearms charges from June, including unlawfully discharging a gun.

He was released on bail again just two days later.

Upon his April arrest in Red Deer, Hnatyshyn was charged with an additional firearm charge, along with flight from police and breaching his release conditions, from a Feb. 1 incident.