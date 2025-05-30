Suspect arrested in violent Vancouver crime spree involving teen assault and bank robbery

Photo: Vancouver Police Department. John Frederick Field in a handout photo from VPD.

A known high-risk sex offender allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl inside a public bathroom in Vancouver on Wednesday.

Police have arrested a suspect after a crime spree involving a bank robbery and two females being assaulted.

Vancouver police say the violent incidents started around 5:15 p.m. on May 28.

A woman was leaving a medical appointment when she was grabbed by a stranger in the hallway of an office building on Cambie Street and West 41st Avenue near Oakridge Centre.

The 58-year-old woman screamed and got away without serious injury.

Minutes later, a 14-year-old girl was using a public washroom in the same building.

Police say a stranger sexually assaulted and forcibly confined the teen girl. The suspect was armed with a knife.

Another person tried to enter the washroom during the sexual assault and the teen girl managed to escape.

Multiple police officers responded to 911 calls about the sexual assault.

As the officers were heading to the scene, the suspect robbed a bank in the same building.

At 5:40 p.m., police arrested and took the suspect into custody.

John Frederick Field, 62, of Surrey, has been charged with the following:

sexual assault with a weapon against a person under 16

forcible confinement

carrying a concealed weapon

robbery

assault

Field remains in custody.

In August 2022, Field was wanted Canada-wide after walking away from his halfway house hours after being released.

Field received statutory release from Kent Institution on Aug. 25 and left his Vancouver halfway house around 7:30 p.m. the same day.

He was serving a sentence for sexual assault, break and enter, robbery and theft.