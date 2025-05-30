5 bear cubs orphaned after mother shot: B.C. Conservation Service

Photo: BC Conservation Service The COS is asking the public for information after a sow black bear was shot and left near Williams Lake, leaving behind five bear cubs.

Five bear cubs were orphaned after their mother was fatally shot near Williams Lake, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says.

“This is an unfortunate situation. It is not every day that you see a black bear successfully rear five cubs at the same time,” Jeremy Pauls, a B.C. Conservation Officer said in a media release.

“At this time, the COS is investigating and trying to determine who was involved in the killing of this sow black bear. We are asking for the public’s help."

The incident occurred sometime between May 24 to 25 near the community of Big Lake, northeast of Williams Lake.

A passing motorist reported seeing a black bear carcass and cubs to the COS on the evening of May 26.

Conservation officers went to the area and did discover that the black bear sow had been killed and Northern Lights Wildlife Society is now working to capture the cubs for rehabilitation. Northern Lights Wildlife Society is a permitted rearing facility.

Northern Lights staff have captured two of the five cubs so far.

Under the Wildlife Act, it is illegal to shoot a sow with cubs, or any black bear less than two years old.

If anybody has information that may assist this investigation, please call the Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline at 1-877-952-7277.