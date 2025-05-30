Prematurely born harbour seal Zeus is rescued in White Rock

Photo: The Canadian Press A premature harbour seal nicknamed Zeus, seen in this handout photo, was rescued after being found alone on the shores of White Rock, B.C. on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

A prematurely born harbour seal nicknamed Zeus has been rescued after being found alone on the shores of White Rock, B.C.

Lindsaye Akhurst, senior manager of the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society, says the pup was underweight, hypothermic and hungry when he was found with remnants of his umbilical cord still attached on Tuesday.

Akhurst says Zeus was likely only a day or two old when he was found, and he weighed approximately seven kilograms when a healthy, full-term newborn pup is usually about 10 kilograms.

Zeus was still covered in white lanugo fur, which is typically shed in utero, which Akhurst says indicates that he was born early.

She says being premature means Zeus needs specialized care and is currently being fed six times a day to maintain his glucose levels

The pup will be at the rescue centre to get care for approximately two or three months and Akhurst says it's too soon to know whether he will be able to be released into the wild.