More B.C. wildfire firefighting crews heading east to help battle blazes

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Wildfire firefighters depart to help fight fires in eastern Canada on Friday May 30.

The BC Wildfire Services is sending more firefighters to help fight wildfires burning out of control and threatening lives and towns in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

"Today we’re sending nearly 170 personnel to support our partners in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. This includes firefighting crews, supervisory staff, equipment and an Incident Management Team to continue supporting response efforts," the BC Wildfire Service said.

Flin Flon, Man., has now been evacuated after fierce, shifting winds threaten the town.

All 5,000 residents of the remote northwestern municipality were ordered out earlier this week ahead of a wildfire that began over the boundary in Saskatchewan but is now menacing Flin Flon on its northern perimeter.

"Wildfires are impacting people across Canada right now. Our partners in other provinces have been there for us in the past and we’re grateful to be able to support them now in their time of need," the BC Wildfire Service says.

BC Wildfire Service is currently battling an out of control blaze in the Peace River Regional District near the community of Kelly Lake. The fire has tripled in size overnight, growing from 11 square kilometres to about 46 square kilometres on Friday.

"While supporting our partners, we are also maintaining the resources we need in B.C. to respond to wildfires here as the weather warms up and we are starting to see more fire activity on the landscape," BC Wildfire says.

Right now there are 59 active wildfires in B.C., there is one wildfire of note and 34 wildfires are listed as out of control. The majority of the wildfires are burning in Northern B.C.

As we head into the weekend BC Wildfire urges residents to be careful with any activity that could potentially start a wildfire.

"Open fire prohibitions are in place in various parts of the province. The Coastal and Southeast Fire Centres will be prohibiting Category 2 and 3 open burning on Friday at noon. Visit our Fire Prohibitions and Restrictions webpage for details and be sure to check with your local government for bylaws affecting open fire use."

The move comes after crews were dispatched to Ontario and Manitoba earlier this month.