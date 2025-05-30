New driver caught doing 174km/h on Pat Bay Highway was impaired: Saanich police

Photo: . Saanich police said the patrol officer did not pursue the vehicle, instead circulating the area before finding it parked on a side street, where the driver was ordered out and taken into custody. DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST

Police say they expect to recommend criminal charges against a new driver clocked doing 174 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway early Thursday who fled police and was later determined to be impaired.

A Saanich patrol officer spotted the vehicle speeding in the 4000-block of the Pat Bay Highway just before 3 a.m., and clocked it at 174 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, police said.

The driver did not stop for police, continuing southbound before turning off the highway at Vernon Avenue in the Carey Road area, police said.

Police said the patrol officer did not pursue the vehicle, instead circulating the area before finding it parked on a side street, where the driver was ordered out and taken into custody.

The attending officer had reason to believe the driver was impaired and ordered him to take a screening test, which he failed, police said.

The driver was issued a 90-day driving suspension, and multiple traffic tickets, including one for failing to display an “N,” and one for speeding excessively. The fine for doing more than 60 km/h over the limit is $483 and three points added to your licence.

The vehicle was impounded for 30 days, and Saanich police say they anticipate recommending criminal charges to the Crown for flight from a police officer and impaired driving.

The driver has been released from custody.