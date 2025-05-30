Province announces $5M program to help police address 'street disorder'

Photo: Cindy White - file photo Police agencies across B.C. can apply for new funding to help address non-violent crime.

The provincial government announced a new initiative Friday morning that will attempt to address “street disorder” and non-violent offences across B.C.

Gathering at a London Drugs in downtown Vancouver, Minister of State for Community Safety and Integrated Services Terry Yung announced the new Community Safety and Targeted Enforcement program (C-STEP) that will see $5 million in new funding for police.

The program will provide police agencies across the province with “enhanced tools, technology and investigative resources to curb property crime.”

“Policing agencies across the province can apply to the RCMP with an operational plan and expect an outcome, because we want to make sure that these programs will be viable and effective,” Yung said.

“How are they going to help in reducing street level crimes, theft, etc.? ... We look forward to the creative and innovation from police agencies across the province.”

Examples of how police agencies can use the funding include increasing officer foot patrols in high-crime areas, targeting drug trafficking, or educating business owners about what they can do to protect themselves.

The program opened several weeks ago, and the province is encouraging police agencies across the province to apply.

C-STEP will work together with the existing Specialized Investigation and Targeted Enforcement program (SITE), which provides funding to address repeat violent offenders.

The province says SITE led to a 27% drop in violent crime in Vancouver's Hastings Crossing area between October 2024 and January 2025 and a 45% drop in weapon-related assaults in Gastown.

“The creation of [C-STEP] is in direct response to travelling around the province talking to police agencies, [business improvement agencies], communities and businesses. This is what they wanted,” Yung said.

“We're not going to be prescriptive in where the funding is going to go but we want the police agencies to come up with operational plan requests and expect a matrix to find out where this funding is going to help them address the most challenges facing them on the street level.”

When asked whether $5 million is enough to tackle property crime across the entire province, Yung said this announcement is a first step, and the province will “continue to support police agencies across this province as much as we can.”