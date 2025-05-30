IIO launches investigation into April arrest incident in Prince George

Photo: CTV News IIO investigating April incident

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia has opened an investigation into an incident that occurred in Prince George in April, involving a man who was taken into police custody and later hospitalized with a serious medical condition.

According to the IIO, the incident began around 5:20 p.m. on April 25, when police responded to reports of a disturbance in a parking lot in the 100 block of George Street. Witnesses reported a man yelling and behaving erratically.

Officers located a man matching the description in a nearby parking lot on Queensway, the IIO said in a media release.

Multiple officers responded, and the man was arrested. During the arrest, a taser was deployed. The man was then transported to the RCMP detachment.

EHS was called to assess the individual, who was believed to be in a state of psychosis. He was then taken to hospital, where medical staff determined he was suffering from a serious condition.

The IIO was notified of the incident the following day and has since launched an investigation to determine whether police actions contributed to the man’s condition.