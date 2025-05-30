263258
IIO launches investigation into April arrest incident in Prince George

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia has opened an investigation into an incident that occurred in Prince George in April, involving a man who was taken into police custody and later hospitalized with a serious medical condition.

According to the IIO, the incident began around 5:20 p.m. on April 25, when police responded to reports of a disturbance in a parking lot in the 100 block of George Street. Witnesses reported a man yelling and behaving erratically.

Officers located a man matching the description in a nearby parking lot on Queensway, the IIO said in a media release.

Multiple officers responded, and the man was arrested. During the arrest, a taser was deployed. The man was then transported to the RCMP detachment.

EHS was called to assess the individual, who was believed to be in a state of psychosis. He was then taken to hospital, where medical staff determined he was suffering from a serious condition.

The IIO was notified of the incident the following day and has since launched an investigation to determine whether police actions contributed to the man’s condition.

