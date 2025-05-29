Wildfire triggers evacuation order in B.C.'s Peace River region

Photo: The Canadian Press A firefighter directs water on a grass fire burning on an acreage behind a residential property in Kamloops, B.C., Monday, June 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Peace River Regional District in northeastern British Columbia has issued an evacuation order for properties threatened by an out-of-control wildfire.

The province's emergency information service says the Kiskatinaw River fire south of Dawson Creek, measuring about 1,100 hectares, poses a threat to human life.

The evacuation order has been issued for homes around Kelly Lake and areas north of Campbell Lake, west of Tent Lake, south of Twin Lakes, and east to the Alberta border.

The Peace River Regional District says people should evacuate to Dawson Creek.

The fire is burning close to Highway 52 E, also known as the Heritage Highway.

Argo Road Maintenance, B.C.'s road and bridge maintenance contractor for areas including Dawson Creek, says in a social media post on Thursday afternoon that some parts of the highway remain closed due to wildfires.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May, 29, 2025.