'Aren't set up for predators': Grizzly bear spotted twice on B.C. island

Conservation officers are heading to Texada Island after a grizzly bear has been spotted for a second time.

Residents of Texada Island were warned about a large grizzly bear on the island on Wednesday.

The bear, an adult male with a yellow ear tag, was first spotted in Shehtekwahn Bay, across from Powell River.

The qathet (Powell River) Regional District said the bear swam to Texada on Saturday or Sunday after spending about a week in the Powell River area.

Texada resident Mark Robert and his girlfriend were the first to photograph and video the grizzly on May 25.

He said the grizzly was seen again on Wednesday near some small farms.

“It still hasn't done anything except walking around,” said Robert.

The regional district said the second spotting was south of Staaf Road.

"The BC Conservation Officer Service will be on Texada to assess the situation and is asking the public to avoid the area and leave the bear alone,” it said.

Lodestar Media asked the service why officers are attending and was told they are going over to "assess." One resident said he's been told officers will be setting up traps.

Texada Island is known to have no predators.

"All the small farms aren't set up for predators. Everybody has free-roam chickens and goats and sheep, and nobody's really prepared for a large predator," Robert said.

People are being reminded to be bear-aware when spending time outdoors. Keep pets on leash or inside if you live in the area, and remove all potential attractants.

If anyone sees the grizzly bear, they should not approach it and report the sighting to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.



For safety tips and information on bears, visit WildSafeBC.