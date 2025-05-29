Hot day topples weather records in 7 B.C. communities

Photo: Kathy Michaels Hot weather toppled weather records in B.C.

A one-day spike in heat toppled temperature records across B.C.

Environment Canada is reporting that seven temperature records were broken Wednesday, and the hottest town was in the Southern Interior.

Cache Creek sent a new record of 35.9 C for May 28, breaking the previous one-day record of 35 C set in 1983.

Creston was the second warmest record breaking town, when temperatures rose to 32.6 C, breaking a record of of 31.5 C set in 1986.

In Chetwynd a record of 30.6 C was made Wednesday, breaking a record of 30.1 set in 2005.

Dawson Creek saw a record of 31.9 C topple a record of 30 C set in 1936 ; and Fort St. John saw a New record of 30.4 Old record of 30.0 set in 1936.

In Richmond a record of 27.4 C toppled a 2017 record of 25.2 C; while Vancouver saw a temperature of 27.9 C breaking a record of 25.9 C set in 2017.

Temperatures across the province weren't all record-breaking but they did come in at 5 to 12 C above average, Environment Canada had warned.

Parts across the Okanagan saw temperatures rise as high as 31 C as a ridge of high pressure moved through. Kamloops was the hottest spot in the country, when the temperatures reached 35 C.

Thursday's storm made the surge in temperature short-lived.